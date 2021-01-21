Object believed to be old bomb removed from beach – Miri OCPD

MIRI: Police have removed a metal object, thought to be an old bomb, following its discovery yesterday in Lutong Beach.

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari confirmed that his personnel were dispatched to the scene after a report was lodged over the discovery of the object.

“The type of bomb is still unknown and further investigation will be conducted. Once the investigation is completed, it will be destroyed at the Lambir shooting range,” he said when contacted.

The object was discovered by e-hailing driver Mohd Nasri Razali, 28, who said he spotted it in the sand while strolling along the beach around 2.30pm.

“I had just got back from delivering food in the Lutong area and decided to walk along the beach when I saw what looked to be an old bomb.

“I was shocked and I immediately informed the police,” he said when met.