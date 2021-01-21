Pasai Cluster in Sibu now largest of 8 active clusters in Sarawak with 982 total cases

KUCHING (Jan 21): The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest of the eight active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, with the addition of 88 new positive cases reported today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the total number of positive cases involving this cluster has reached 982 cases.

“A total of 8,250 individuals have been screened where 5,500 have tested negative and 1,768 are still awaiting lab test results,” it said.

The Pasai Cluster involving Sibu and Mukah districts was declared by the State Health Department on Jan 9 after 38 positive cases were detected from the cluster including its index case (Case 1,175) who was found positive on Jan 7.

Aside from that, the Rakut Cluster in Miri recorded an addition of 18 new positive cases today, bringing the total to 28 cases. A total of 100 individuals have been screened where 44 have tested negative and 28 are still awaiting lab test results.

The six other active clusters, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh, Jelita Cluster in Miri, Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching, Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri, Stutong Cluster in Kuching and Mador Cluster in Meradong did not record any new cases today.

Meanwhile, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Beluru and Kanowit remain as red zones in Sarawak with a total of 1,206 local transmission cases reported in the three districts in the last 14 days.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

“Sebauh and Dalat remain as an orange zone with a total of 50 cases while Serian, Daro, Subis, Belaga, Betong, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Beluru, Selangau, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Bintulu and Limbang remain as yellow zones with a total of 87 cases reported in the past two weeks,” said SDMC.

Fifteen other districts are still green.