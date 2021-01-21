RM571,140 gambling machines, illegal discs disposed of

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 5,331 illegal gambling machines and 18,228 copies of illegal DVD/VCDs valued together at about RM571,140 were disposed of by the police today.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the items were from cases since 2010.

“A total of 32 investigation papers were opened by the police for cases involving the illegal gambling machines and 109 people, including 26 women, who were detained and charged in court.

“Fourteen people involved in selling the DVD/VCDs have also been charged,” Habibi told a press conference at the Kota Kinabalu police store unit in Kepayan.

Also present was deputy city police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman.

Among the items that were disposed of were computer CPUs, monitors, laptops, mouses and keyboards.

“Police also destroyed about 18,220 copies of DVD/VCDs without the B licence,” said Habibi, adding that the cases were investigated under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953, Section 18(4)(a) and Section 5(1)(a) of the Film Censorship Act 2002.

Meanwhile, Habibi said all the items were disposable through ‘e-waste’ method.

He said the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Wastes) Regulation 2005 under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 identified electronic waste as e-waste and it had been listed as scheduled waste by the Department of Environment (DoE) as it was flammable, corrosive, reactive and also toxic to the environment.