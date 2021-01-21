SRDC staff heed chairman’s call to take Covid test after colleague infected

SIBU (Jan 21): All but two staff of the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) were swabbed for Covid-19 yesterday after a senior officer was found positive last week.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said 12 out of the 14 SRDC staff had undergone the test after he urged them to do so yesterday through a press statement.

“One of the two has not done the PCR test as he is still in KL, while another person will do his swab test soon,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He added that a total of 90 out of 92 had done their swab tests.

Sempurai made the call for his personnel to take PCR tests after one of the senior members of the staff was tested positive and admitted to Sibu Hospital last week.

“Currently, all those whose already done their PCR test, are still waiting for their results. I pray and hope that the results will be negative.

“In these challenging times, we all need to work together to break the chains of Covid-19 infection. Everyone needs to play their role and follow the MCO (Movement Control Order) standard operating procedure (SOP),” he emphasised.

He also assured that all of the council’s contractors would continue doing their work such as scavenging, street sweeping and grass cutting.

“As for staff, they work from home and monitor the (contractors) from home,” the chairman informed.

In his statement yesterday, Sempurai had said under the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) SOP, it was compulsory that all SRDC staff to undergo the PCR test failing which disciplinary action would be taken against them.