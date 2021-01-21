Subsidised cooking oil in 1kg polybag packaging not for commercial use – KPDNHEP Mukah

MUKAH (Jan 21): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Mukah branch has advised all traders not to use the subsidised cooking oil in one kilogramme polybag packaging for commercial use.

According of its branch chief Salihin Den, the subsidised cooking oil is only meant for home consumers.

“Traders should not use the subsidised cooking oil one kilogramme polybag packaging for their business, they can use the one in bottles or cans sold in the market,” he told Utusan Borneo when asked on the purchase of 1kg subsidised cooking oil packs.

According to him, it was announced before by the ministry that a consumer could only buy three packs of such cooking oil at one time.

On the supply of cooking oil in Mukah, he said it is sufficient at the moment and urged consumers not to worry about the supply.

“We always monitor all the essential items in Mukah Division from time to time,” he added.

He said if there is a shortage, the authority could ask registered supplier to repack the cooking oil to meet the demand in the market.

Another step is to allow selected retailers to keep more stocks than usual.