Willie: 796 families in Puncak Borneo affected by flood, landslide to receive food, cash assistance

KUCHING (Jan 21): Some 796 families in Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency who were affected by flood and landslide due to the continuous heavy downpour recently will receive basic food and token cash assistance from the Puncak Borneo parliamentary service centre.

Deputy Minister of Plantation Industry and Commodities Willie Mongin said the number of flood and landslide victims were based on the list submitted to the centre by the Ketua Kaum (KK), members of the village development and security committee (JKKK) as well as the relevant authorities.

The Puncak Borneo MP said 334 recipients are from the Serembu state constituency, 322 from Tarat state constituency and 129 from Mambong state constituency.

“These flood and landslide victims are from 44 villages in Puncak Borneo. They will receive assistance in the form of food packages and token amount of cash from MP grant,” he said.

Willie hoped the assistance would help to ease the burden of those who were affected by flood and landslide.

He said efforts to distribute and deliver the aid have been done over the past few days in stages in all areas.

He had also personally visited and approached some evacuated victims and took part in gotong-royong to clean up the flood mess with the Serembu asemblyman Miro Simuh in Siniawan and in other affected places.

He said more than 300 residents have been directed to take shelter at the temporary evacuation centres such as Tanah Putih village (Tarat), Keranji, Siniawan Baru, Pekan Siniawan, Peninjau Baru and Belimbin (Serembu), where they were evacuated to schools, mosques, community halls and churches.

“Some houses, roads and telecommunication towers, among others, were badly damaged by the landslides.

“However, this matter is still under investigation and needs a detailed report for further action,” he said.