20 illegal immigrants rounded up at construction sites around Kuching during Ops Jala

KUCHING (Jan 22): A total 20 illegal immigrants were detained in the first two days of Ops Jala carried out by the State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN) on construction sites in Kuching since Wednesday (Jan 20).

UKPN director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung said these 20 individuals, comprising 17 men and three women all from Indonesia, are now quarantined under Act 342 of the (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988).

He explained that Ops Jala was initiated by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to complement related operations such as Ops Benteng to curb the spread of Covid-19 from illegal immigrants.

“They have been placed in a quarantine centre in order to determine and examine their health condition,” he said today.

Chai said Ops Jala on Jan 20 and 21 also saw the involvement of enforcement personnel from the police, armed forces, Immigration Department, Health Department, Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) and other related agencies.

The operation was conducted at eight construction sites and a total 521 individuals were checked during the two-day period.

He also explained that Ops Jala’s objectives were to stop illegal immigrants from coming to Sarawak during the current Covid-19 pandemic, and to discourage Sarawakians from employing illegal immigrants.

“With the implementation of Ops Jala, it is hoped that the Sarawak state government will be able to deal with the spread of Covid-19 cases more effectively,” he added.

According to Chai, Ops Jala operations will continue as long as there is a need for it.

“Almost all of the enforcement agencies are involved depending on their authority. For Ops Jala, we invite the relevant enforcement agencies based on the needs and the location of where the operation will be conducted,” he said.