453 new cases, three deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 453 new Covid-19 cases today along with one new cluster, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said that Tawau recorded the highest number of cases with 64 cases followed by Lahad Datu (52) and Kota Kinabalu (52).

“The new cluster was detected in Kinabatangan dubbed as the Ladang Deas Jerocco. Cumulatively, the case has a total of 38 cases,” he said in a statement today, adding that the cluster originated from two oil palm workers who had contracted the virus.

He further explained that the reason Putatan recorded quite a high number of case yesterday (35 cases) was due to the backlog samples that the district had just processed.

Sabah had also recorded three Covid-19 fatalities in Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Lahad Datu.

Meanwhile, a total of 650 Covid-19 patients had recovered.