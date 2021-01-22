54 Labuan MCO flouters fined RM1,000 each

LABUAN: The Labuan police have issued compound notices of RM1,000 each to 54 people found to have flouted the standard operation procedures (SOP) since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was re-enforced on January 13.

Acting Labuan police chief DSP Mohd Ibrahim Mohd Ghani said the compounds were issued for various offences including for violating the inter-state travel ban by entering Labuan via rat routes and for having more than two people travelling in one vehicle.

“They will be hauled to court if they fail to pay the compounds,” he said when met at a roadblock in Jalan Tun Mustapha here today.

He said those issued with compounds must settle them at any Health Office in two weeks.

Meanwhile, Mohd Ibrahim said over 30,000 vehicles were inspected at two roadblocks here since the re-enforcement of the MCO.

The MCO in the Federal Territories of Labuan, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya had been extended until Feb 4 together with Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sabah, and Kelantan. – Bernama