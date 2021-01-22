Cat lovers rescue 200 felines during recent flood

KUANTAN: When floods strike, the authorities will usually focus on evacuating and helping human victims but many disregard animal welfare during the natural disaster.

This has prompted a group of people with strong affection for cats here, who call themselves Sahabat Kucing Jalanan Pahang (SKJP), to take charge in the mission to ‘rescue’ these little furries.

Sharing about the mission, SKJP chairman Jurina Abdul Rani said during the recent floods, she and her fellow club members managed to rescue 200 cats including stray cats around Kuantan and Pekan.

“During floods, evacuating of companion animals such as cats are often overlooked… some have called me crying as no one could take care of or feed the stray cats that often come to their house.

“As cat lovers, we took the initiative to save these cats, despite having to brave the rain and wade through floodwaters. We try our best to save as many cats as we can,” she said here yesterday.

Recounting the challenges she and her team had to face during mission, Jurina said transport was among the major hurdle for them as many roads have been closed due to flooding.

“We have to borrow or rent a four-wheel drive vehicle. When we were in Kampung Acheh, Pekan, we had to borrow a boat from a villager to rescue several cats which had themselves stuck on the roof of a house that was inundated. Apart from that, some of the cats would act aggressively during the evacuation process as most of them are afraid of water,” she said.

Jurina said about 150 cats rescued around Kuantan have been placed at a cat shelter in Pelindung here as well as several club members’ houses, while in Pekan, they were housed at SKJP cat hut.

“In terms of food, we seek donations through Facebook and although the response is not encouraging, we will try our best so that these animals eat well and are all healthy,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said as Pahang has fully recovered from the floods and in view of the Movement Control Order that would be implemented beginning tomorrow, all cat owners have been asked to take back their pets.

However, Jurina said SKJP would continue to look after the street cats for the time being.

Those who are willing to lend a helping hand to SKJP can do so via bank transfer to 556093261496 (Maybank). — Bernama