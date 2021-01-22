Chamber wants rep on Sarawak Public Transport Committee

KUCHING: The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) wants to have a representative on the Sarawak Public Transport Committee to contribute towards better public transport in the state.

An ACCCIS delegation led by president Datuk Tan Jit Kee presented the request to Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin during a courtesy call on Wednesday.

“ACCCIS has requested for the ministry to appoint a representative from ACCCIS to sit on the Sarawak Public Transport Committee as a channel for ACCCIS to contribute its input and views for the betterment of the development of public transport in Sarawak,” said a statement yesterday.

The statement said among the issues brought up during the 90-minute dialogue with Lee was the status of the cabotage policy for Sarawak.

“The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the latest developments and policies of the state government relating to public transport, in particular, the intention of our Sarawak government to unveil and develop the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system as a means to tackle the traffic congestion,” added the statement.

During the courtesy call, Tan also presented the motions adopted at the 2020 ACCCIS annual general meeting (AGM) to the minister.