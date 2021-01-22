CM: Govt to study method of financial assistance to SMEs

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will conduct a study to determine the method of giving financial assistance and loans to small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the details of the study would be announced soon by Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said this at the announcement of Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 5.0 yesterday, when he also announced the extension of moratorium for SME Loan Scheme (SPIKS) repayment for six months from January to June 2021.

“As a measure to aid the cash flow and reduce the financial burden of SMEs in the state, the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will defer the loan repayment for SPIKS for six months from Jan to June 2021. This measure will benefit 174 borrowers with loans amounting to RM900,000.

“Due to the uncertainty faced by the small and medium industries, the state government has decided to assist them in terms of financial assistance and loans which we hope will be able to help them sustain their businesses,” he said when announcing the RM405 million BKSS 5.0 package.

The SPIKS loan repayment has been deferred since the first BKSS was announced on March 23, 2020.

SPIKS, is a soft loan scheme aimed to provide financing for valid bumiputera Sarawakian SMEs in manufacturing, services and ICT sector for the purpose of working capital, renovation of business premises and purchase of machinery and equipment.

It offers financing from RM6,000 to RM250,000 with a service charge of 4 per cent per annum and tenure of up to seven years.

“During this challenging time, the Sarawak government is always thinking of and implementing the best measures to help the people.

“The state government hopes that the BKSS 5.0 special assistance package amounting to RM405 million will help ease the burden of all Sarawakians until June. We also hope and pray that with the availability of vaccines, the spread of Covid-19 can be overcome after June 2021,” Abang Johari added.