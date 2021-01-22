Contest to create Sabah Maju Jaya devt plan logo

KOTA KINABALU: Members of the public are invited to take part in a competition to create the logo of the Sabah Maju Jaya development plan.

The competition is organised by the Sabah Civil Service Department.

Spokesperson for the secretariat said that the contest is open to all Sabahans starting Jan 22 to Jan 29, before 12pm.

Contestants can send as many entries as they want, but there will only be one winner.

Contestants are reminded that logo submitted must be original and not plagiarised.

All submissions will belong to the government.

The first prize winner will win a cash prize of RM2,000. The two consolation prize winners will win RM500 each.

All participants will be given a certificate.

For more information about the competition, please visit http://jpan.sabah.gov.my// or visit Jabatan Perkhidmatan Awam Negeri Sabah Facebook page.