Covid-19: 3,170 new cases, 16 more clusters detected yesterday — Health D-G

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 16 new clusters, including 11 involving workplaces, and 3,170 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the workplace clusters involved the Jalan Terolak Cluster and Wholesale Market Cluster in Kuala Lumpur; Seri Bayu Cluster, Tampoi Tujuh Cluster and Jalan Sempadan Cluster in Johor; Kota Muhibbah Cluster and Jalan Slim Cluster in Perak; Silimpopon Cluster and Ladang Sebrang Cluster in Sabah; Orion Cluster in Kedah; and Jalan Canang Emas Cluster in Selangor.

“The other clusters involved religious activities (Taman Sejahtera Cluster, Perak); risk groups (Mandin Jaya Cluster, Penang and Jalan Kelapa Cluster, Selangor); and community transmissions (Kampung Tanah Merah Cluster, Terengganu and Gunung Raya Cluster, Kedah),” he said.

Speaking at press conference on daily Covid-19 development at the Ministry of Health (MOH), he said the detection of these new clusters took the total tally to 701, of which 327 clusters are still active.

In the meantime, Dr Noor Hisham said that the 3,170 new cases – 3,162 local transmissions and eight import cases – took the total number of infections in the country to 41,755.

He said Kuala Lumpur recorded the highest number of cases yesterday, with 576, followed by Selangor (545), Johor (423), Sabah (401), Perak (245), Penang (171), Kedah (156), Kelantan (135), Sarawak (132), Melaka (106) and Negeri Sembilan (102).

“The other cases were recorded in Terengganu (57 cases), Pahang (48), Putrajaya (33), Labuan (32) and Perlis (eight),” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said 260 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 103 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

A total of 12 fatalities were also reported yesterday, with all of them being Malaysians aged between 47 and 84 and with a history of various illnesses.

This took the death toll in the country to 642.

Four of the fatalities were in Johor, three in Selangor, two in Sabah and one each in Negeri Sembilan, Perak and Sarawak.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 2,490 recoveries reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative recovery cases to 130,152 or 75.4 per cent of the total number of cases. — Bernama