Covid-19 numbers expected to rise in Sarawak soon as agencies carry out active case detection, says Dr Chin

KUCHING (Jan 22): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak is expected to increase in the next few days as the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the Health Department and other agencies carry out extensive active case detection (ACD), said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said it was crucial for them to detect all the positive cases in the state as quickly as possible in order to bring the pandemic under control.

“At the moment, the Sibu Divisional Health Department together with the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee are actively carrying out ACD at all affected longhouses and localities exposed to positive cases, in order to detect all the positive cases as fast as possible.

“The number is expected to increase in the next few days due to the proactive strategies adopted by all agencies and communities.

“However, the number hopefully will decline once the transmission is brought under control,” Dr Chin said during the daily SDMC Covid-19 update press conference today.

He also urged members of the communities affected to cooperate with the authorities, and those showing symptoms to come forward willingly to be tested.

“We hope to get cooperation from all the communities to come forward for screening, if you develop any symptoms such as a fever, cough or sore throat, and to limit any movement outside your house unless necessary.

“Do not go to work or public places if you have any of the symptoms as you may spread the disease to others,” said Dr Chin.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin highlighted some information on Sibu Division Covid-19 cases for recording the highest number of cases in the state.

He said from Jan1 till 22, Sibu district alone recorded a total of 1,182 Covid-19 cases. Among them, 236 were detected through ACD, 652 from drive through screening, 235 from samples taken in Lanang Health Clinic and 59 from samples taken in Sibu Jaya Health Clinic.

“Up to 12 noon today (Jan 22) there are still 191 samples still pending lab test results,” he said.