Curtin Malaysia to hold second segment of suicide prevention webinar

MIRI: Members of the public are invited to join the staff and student community of Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) for Part 2 of a public webinar on suicide prevention hosted by the campus’ Health, Counselling & Disability Services Department on January 28.

This second part of the webinar is organised following the success of its first one which was held last December.

According to a press release by Curtin yesterday, Part 1 of the webinar titled ‘How to Respond to Someone who is Feeling Suicidal’ saw online attendance of over 80 representatives from about 30 organisations across the country.

Participants included staff of government departments and agencies; educational institutions in Miri, Kuching, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia; non-governmental organisations (NGOs) as well as churches, and private companies. They also included a number of parents and members of the media.

The webinar covered the prevalence of suicides in Malaysia and globally, especially since the outbreak of the global pandemic; the demographics of suicide victims and the leading causes of suicide; the signs and symptoms of suicidal people; as well as the do’s and don’ts of dealing with suicidal

people.

Meanwhile, Part 2 titled ‘The 4 Stages of Suicide’ on January 28 will be held on Cisco Webex from 2pm to 3pm.

Those interested to attend can register at https://forms.gle/ratC3Be7xppww2ix7.

Attendance is free of charge.

Those who attended Part 1 are encouraged to attend this second segment as well, as it will expand on the earlier topics, delving into the four stages of suicide.

However, it is open to anyone interested in the topic of suicide prevention, including the nature of suicide, how to intervene in the early stages, and how and why we need to seek the help of professionals in cases of potential

suicides.

Like the earlier segment, it will be conducted in English and Bahasa Malaysia by two of Curtin Malaysia’s registered university counsellors Jessica Akang and Dorety Panggil. Both can be reached for more information at [email protected] and [email protected], respectively.

Curtin Malaysia’s Health, Counselling & Disability Services Department supports the safety and wellbeing of the campus’ diverse community of students and staff through the provision of a wide range of counselling services, and health and disability related services at its Health Centre.

The department also organises seminars and talks highlighting health and safety issues, as well as community service projects involving staff and students, as part of its community engagement initiatives.

