Dam project at Kaiduan to proceed – Bung

KOTA KINABALU: The controversial Papar dam must be constructed if there is to be a solution to the water shortage problem at the State’s west coast.

Works Minister, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the dam will be moved further upstream and at the Kaiduan area since the water condition at Mandalipau situated near the mouth of the Papar river has been polluted by forest/land clearing activities for farming in Kaiduan.

He said massive land clearing has been taking place and that serious water pollution has ensued leaving the Water Department with no choice but to shut down its water treatment plant in Kogopon for four consecutive times since December until now.

“The people (of Kaiduan) have promised to look after the river. They have failed to do this with the land clearing,” said Bung during a media conference held at his office today. Also present was Sabah Water Department director, Edward Lingkapu.

He added that the construction of the dam is crucial, otherwise, the future generation of Sabah will suffer.

Bung also explained that aside from the pollution issue, the other reason why it is better for the State government to construct the dam upstream at the Kaiduan area is because it can last between 85 and 100 years, whereas a dam downstream at Mandalipau will only last 60 years.

“The cost (of building the dam) is the same,” he said, hinting why a dam at Kaiduan is the better choice.

Bung added that the area selected has already been surveyed and that it has been done for quite some time.

“We only need to review it,” he said.

He also said that the next step would be to bring it to the cabinet for its decision and after that, a public engagement will be held to be fair to the people.

“But there is no way out. We have to move on,” he pointed out.

Bung mentioned that the plan was part of the third phase of a 30-year plan for the supply of water for Kota Kinabalu which will include the dam, piping works and water plants.

“This is part of the last plan. So, 100 years from now we could depend on the dam,” he said.

The project will roughly cost around RM3 billion.

It was also revealed that the water supply could reach up to Kuala Penyu and to Menumbok.

With regards to the number of houses and families that would be affected by the construction of the dam at Kaiduan, Bung said there are around 27 to 30 families.

“We will meet with them, and we will relocate them, provide them with electricity and other needs, raise their way of living from traditional to a better way. We are not kicking them out with nothing,” he reminded.

He added that the affected villagers will be given places to stay and land to replace the ones they have lost.

“The government has a lot of land reserves,” he said.

He urged for the matter not to be politicised because this is a problem affecting the state.

“If it wasn’t politicised, we would have moved on. So many people are lamenting about not having water. Everyday they contact me about not having water.”

Bung said the water shortage in Kota Kinabalu alone is 30 percent, while for the State of Sabah, the percentage is 45 percent.