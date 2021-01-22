Dapsy Stampin chief upbeat after walkabout

KUCHING: Newly elected DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Stampin chief, Abdul Aziz Isa, yesterday visited Kota Sentosa Town Square, Hui Sing Garden and the 7th Mile Wet Market for a meet-and-greet with the locals and business owners to better understand their concerns.

Abdul Aziz said it was a fruitful meeting as he received positive feedback and an overwhelming amount of support from the business owners.

“We even had small chit chats pertaining to the current political situation in the country, particularly in Sarawak. Many of them were so disappointed with SUPP for working together with PAS. Since then, they have lost their trust in SUPP.

“On the other hand, they praised DAP for being true to their principles and are consistent with its struggles. They said that DAP could have stayed in the government now if they work together with PAS but because of its strong principles, many have saluted DAP for not doing so,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

As the Dapsy Stampin chief, he said he will continue to go to the ground and ensure that members of the public and business owners are being well-informed of the current political situations.

“If you happen to bump into me, don’t hesitate to say ‘Hi’ and if you have any issues for me to highlight, just let me know,” he said.

On a lighter note, during his visit to the coffee shops in the surrounding areas, Abdul Aziz, who is also Batu Kitang DAP chairman, commented on one of the main attractions at the Hui Sing Hawker Centre.

“It serves a variety of food and beverages such as pork satay, rice dumpling, kolo mee, tomato mee, fried kueh tiaw with clams, white lady and many more. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, most of their businesses have been affected. I hope that their businesses will bounce back once we are able to break the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic soon.

“We had our second and third breakfasts at Ho Jiang Cafe and Huat Huat Cafe and met other coffee-goers around Kota Sentosa Town Square to personally hear their concerns and input.

“We also went to the famous 7th Mile Wet Market to buy fresh produce, vegetables and other products from the local traders. This is one of our small gestures to support our local business,” he said.