Don’t politicise BKSS 5.0, Bersatu Sarawak chairman tells opposition parties

KUCHING (Jan 22): The opposition parties in Sarawak should refrain from politicising the newly-announced RM450 million Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 5.0 special assistance package, said Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf A. Suffian.

He pointed out it would be immature for them to turn the BKSS 5.0 into a political issue and link it with the coming state election which is scheduled to held this year.

He stressed that the BKSS 5.0 reflected the noble efforts of the Sarawak government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to ease the burden of Sarawakians affected not only by the Covid-19 pandemic but also the recent floods.

“At a time when Sarawakians are burdened by gloom and hardship due to the pandemic and flood, it will be immature for the politicians to further burden them with false and confusing allegations.

“To me, the politics of service delivery is more important. Let’s prioritise the people during this time of hardship and together we carry out the responsibilities that have been entrusted for the benefit of the people of Sarawak,” he said today.

According to Jaziri again, he viewed that the BKSS 5.0 announced by Abang Johari on Thursday would be able to ease the burden of the people including those involved in business sector through its 11 measures.

He said measures such as giving six-month discounts between 5 to 25 percent on electricity and water bills between January to June 2021, is set benefit more than 600,000 households.

” In fact, the initiative to give 25 percent discount to the assessment rates of more than RM400 from January to June 2021 showed that the priority of the people comes first. And so is the measures to give 50 percent rent discount on those living in Housing Development Corporation (HDC) housing schemes.

“Other measures which were to assist businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, is very important in ensuring that their business can still be maintained and employment can continue,” he said.

For small business proprietors, he said they will benefit from the 50 per cent discount on rent for markets and stalls and business permit and licence fee exemption for traders and hawkers, including in night markets and pasar tamu.

He also said Sarawak government showed its concern for the SMES by providing rent exemption for those operating in premises owned by statutory bodies or state government-linked companies, and six month moratorium for those with loans under Pinjaman Industri Kecil dan Sederhana (SPIKS).

“The 30 per cent land tax discount and land premium payment postponement will also have positive impact on the SMEs,” he added.