Flood warning for Kapit folk as Rajang and tributaries rise

KAPIT: Kapit folk have been warned to be on the alert for possible flooding as incessant rainfall has led to a rise in water levels in the Rajang River and its tributaries.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut advised those in low-lying and flash flood-prone areas in particular to be prepared for the worst.

“Our past experience has shown that when there’s continuous rainfall, normally flash floods would come. Be more alert to keep an eye on the rising water levels to ensure the safety of family members,” he said yesterday.

“Also those travelling in small boats or longboats, make sure they are equipped with lifejackets, long paddles, rope, outboard engine must be in good order, etc. Never overload the boat and watch out for the debris and half submerged wood that may endanger the boat.”

Continuous rain since the beginning of the month has led the water level in the rivers to rise significantly.

At 10am yesterday, the water level at the Kapit Express Terminal was at 13.5 feet.