Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up 1 sen, diesel up 4 sen

KUCHING (Jan 22): The price of fuel continues its upward trend this week with RON95, RON97 and diesel all recording price hikes.

The price of RON95 and RON97 will see a 1 sen increase, while the price per litre for diesel will go up by 4 sen.

The price per litre for RON95 is set to increase to RM1.90 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.20 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM2.09 per litre after the price change, which will take place at midnight (Jan 23) tonight.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Jan 29.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.