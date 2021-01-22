KK cops look for 12 over cheating, CBT cases involving RM2 mln

KOTA KINABALU: Police are looking for 12 people, including a woman, to assist in their investigation into 12 commercial crime cases involving losses close to RM2 million.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Superintendent Moses Govindarajoo A/L Govindarajoo said the 12 individuals are needed by police to assist them in the 10 cheating cases and two criminal breach of trust (CBT) cases, which took place between 2016 and 2020.

“The persons of interest were allegedly involved in cases such as handphone scams, housing scams, non-existent projects scams, face masks scams, investment scams, land scams, and two criminal breach of trust.

“All these cases were reported between 2016 and 2020,” he told a press conference at the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department Headquarters in Kepayan today.

Moses said police have opened 10 investigation papers pertaining to those cases.

Ten of the cases are currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, while the two CBT cases are being investigated under Section 408 of the Penal Code for criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the persons of interest is urged to contact the nearest police station.