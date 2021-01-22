PDP Youth distributes 10,000 facemasks to Pasai longhouses

SIBU: Youth chief of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Bawang Assan, Councillor Joshua Ting Fu Ying, distributed 10,000 facemasks to 11 longhouses at Pasai in Bawang Assan constituency recently.

With Covid-19 still active and more new cases detected in the district, he hoped the face masks would help in lessening the chances of catching the virus.

In a statement received here yesterday, Ting said he used the opportunity (visit) to get to know the impact of the outbreak on the longhouses folk better.

“Collective efforts and cooperation from members of the public is needed to overcome the crisis,” he said.