Police roadblocks to continue in Tanjung Penasu as 5 longhouses undergo lockdown due to Covid-19 cases

SIBU (Jan 22): A police roadblock has been mounted at the junction leading to Rumah Helena and four other longhouses at Tanjung Penasu here, says Senator Robert Lau.

According to Lau, the four longhouses are Rumah Akat, Rumah Mac Donald, Rumah Stanley Jelian and Rumah Dieo.

He had dropped by on Thursday afternoon to have a chat with the police officers on duty.

“As of now, only Rumah Helena is placed under lockdown. The 19 cases (announced by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee yesterday were) from 13 different longhouses. Four of the longhouses are in Bawang Assan constituency,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

In his Facebook post on Thursday night pertaining to updates on Rumah Helena, Lau said: “I found out more about the outbreak at Rumah Helena. There was a wedding reception at the longhouse on the evening of Jan 9. That was the day the 37 cases at Rumah Lingga at Pasai Siong made the headlines that morning. That evening wedding reception was attended by someone who later tested positive from the Pasai Cluster. That was bad especially when the news were out about the big outbreak in Pasai.

“I advised everyone who was tested and waiting for results to stay home until the results of all the test are known. Some of the ‘anak biak’ (charges) now at Rumah Helena are still waiting for their results and some have been advised to do another test in the next few days.

“It takes between four to 14 days for the virus to show up in the tests.”

Earlier on, in Facebook post on Wednesday, Lau wrote that the 25-door Rumah Helena in Tanjung Penasu located about 15 kilometres from the town center has been placed under lockdown since Wednesday, after 14 Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the longhouse.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting on Facebook today noted that there was a total of 62 positives in Sibu yesterday.

He noted the Pasai Cluster continues to grow, with the authorities maintaining the lockdown in the affected areas.

“In SMC area we need to pay attention to the 19 positives from health screenings done at the indoor stadium. This means there are more positives in the town area.

“Yesterday SMC suffered a scare, when the grown children of staff members tested positive, being health workers. We immediately had the office at (Wisma) Sanyan sanitised and sent the section officers for screening.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest of the eight active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, with the addition of 88 new positive cases reported yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the total number of positive cases involving this cluster has reached 982 cases.