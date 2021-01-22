Police set up six more roadblocks in Sibu as 5 more longhouses undergo lockdown due to Covid-19 cases

SIBU (Jan 22): The police have set up six roadblocks in Sibu division in the effort to curb the escalating cases of Covid-19 in Sibu.

According to Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, two are in Pasai Siong while Peradom, Durin bridge, Sungai Bidut and Sungai Teku have one roadblock each.

He added that 39 longhouses in Sibu are currently under lockdown, in which 33 are in Pasai Siong, four in Rantau Panjang, one in Sungai Belalang and one in Tanjung Penasu.

He said the four longhouses in Rantau Panjang, namely Rumah Frankie Bauk, Rumah Munang Sandom, Rumah Anchum Agai and Rumah Chinda Angkup, as well as Rumah Bunsie in Sungai Belalang in Salim are the latest longhouses to be put under lockdown after there are people tested positive for Covid-19.

“For Sibu Division, we have six roadblocks now. We have a new roadblock at Sungai Bidut. There we will check the vehicles going towards Tanjung Manis.

“If we are to install more, we have to request from headquarters to have more people to assist us, we are making do with whatever personnel that we have,” he told reporters when met today.

He said currently, the police at each roadblock are being assisted by the military.

Touching on summons, he said the police had only issued two summons for non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during Movement Control Order (MCO).

He said the police are more into giving advices and asking people to comply with SOP.

“Those who argued and tried to resist are those who are being summoned. Everybody should play their part, do not wait for the authority or enforcement to stop you from doing the things that you are not supposed to do, just follow by the rules,” he urged.