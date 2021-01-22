‘Repeat MCO in seven states extended until Feb 4’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Movement Control Order (MCO) implemented in six states and three federal territories, has been extended until Feb 4.

The states are Penang, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Sabah, Kelantan, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made based on the risk assessment and advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) after finding that daily Covid-19 cases were still on the rise in the states.

Following the extension, the end date for all states placed under MCO will be the same, he said in a press conference on MCO development here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said as of Jan 20, a total of 50,636 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Selangor, Sabah (45,008), Kuala Lumpur (19,411), Johor (14,539), Penang (6,540), Kelantan (2,387), Melaka (2,370 kes), Labuan (1,919 kes) and Putrajaya (637).

Meanwhile, he said the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at the Westlite workers’ hostel in the Tampoi Jaya industrial park, Johor would be lifted tomorrow, as scheduled.

He said during the implementation of EMCO at the hostel which started on Dec 26, last year, 1,585 people have been screened, 682 of whom tested positive for Covid-19.

“The assessment conducted by the MOH during the period found that Covid-19 cases in the area showed a downward trend with the last case detected on Jan 15 and no more samples were taken, so far,” he

said.

Ismail Sabri also said that the Attorney-General’s Chambers would study laws that could be used for violations during the emergency period, for example raising the compound against employers or individuals who violate the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I hope it will be expedited so that we can implement it immediately as many companies appeared to have taken it lightly, the RM1,000 compound is too low for them,” he said.

Apart from that, he said employers who have been detected hiding their employees’ Covid-19 positive status, would face action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Ismail Sabri said the directive also applies to individuals tested positive for Covid-19 but did not report it.

On the Compliance Operation Task Force, he said a total of 577 individuals were detained for violating the SOPs yesterday.

Of the total detained, 545 people were issued compounds while 32 were remanded, he added.

“Through Op Benteng, 12 illegal immigrants were detained and five land vehicles were seized,” Ismail Sabri said. — Bernama