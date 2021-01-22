Road complaints can be made via PWD’s webpage

KOTA KINABALU: The public are reminded to use application provided by the Sabah Public Works Department (PWD) to submit any complaints related to road damage.

Its director, Ir Ali Ahmad Hamid said complaints can be made at the “Sabah Public Works Department Road Complaints” through https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jkrapp to get the latest information on road damage in the state, especially roads under the control of JKR Sabah.

According to Ali Ahmad, this application was developed by JKR Sabah with the aim of welcoming all road users in the state to make complaints related to road damage in Sabah.

“This application is an effort by JKR Sabah to provide a safe, comfortable and accessible road network at all times.

“The use of this application is limited to road complaints in the Sabah with the aim to give the fastest way of channeling information to the right channel, so that it can be handled as soon as possible,” he said in a statement yesterday, following the visit of Deputy Chief Minister cum Works Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin at Hilltop Flyover in Luyang on Thursday.

Ali Ahmad was commenting on some fake complaints that were uploaded through social media.

He added that recently when Sabah was facing prolonged heavy rains and floods, it resulted with many damaged roads.

He said some irresponsible parties made it worst by making fake complaints using social media.

He believed the fake complaints were meant to tarnish the image of the government, leaders and PWD.

In this regard, Ali Ahmad reminded the public not to easily believe in any unverified information of road damage in the social media, but to refer to the application provided instead.