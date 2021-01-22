Sabah’s SOP compliance drops

KOTA KINABALU: The Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance rate in Sabah dropped on Friday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said that the drop was attributed to the fact that some parents decided to go shopping after sending their children to school.

“The low compliance rate today was caused by some parents and guardians who sent their children to school and then took the opportunity to go shopping,” he said in a press conference today.

He said that this has caused traffic jam and plenty of movement in the city.