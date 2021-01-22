Sarawakians should take greater responsibility in battle against Covid-19, says Batu Lintang rep

KUCHING (Jan 22): There is a need for all Sarawakians to step up their efforts and take greater responsibility in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How.

See, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member, said this was important in complementing the efforts of the healthcare workers and members of the other frontline authorities in keeping themselves and Sarawak safe.

“Until the vaccine arrives and every Sarawakian is vaccinated, the risk of contracting the deadly virus is ever present. Hence we must stay safe and help all our family members, friends and neighbours to stay safe too. By staying safe, we help to save lives.

“Besides washing hands, the use of masks and sanitisers at all time, I would like to call for citizenry and communal efforts to regularly disinfect our residential, commercial and business premises in our respective neighbourhood to keep the neighbourhood or local community disinfected and safe,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

According to him, there are numerous types and models of portable fumigation fogger disinfection machine or sprayer, which are readily available in the cities and towns in Sarawak

“It is advisable to use them as regularly as possible. This is an additional precautionary and safety measure and practice, not absolutely necessary. Please do not go into panic buying, there are plenty of portable fumigation fogger disinfection machine or sprayer available in the shops and shopping malls, and are readily available online.”

See said he was very pleased to find out that most of the coffeeshops and eateries in Kuching, particularly those in his Batu Lintang constituency were disinfected regularly and the shop owners and operators are using such sprayers and thermal fumigation foggers.

“However, most coffeeshops are using cans and bottles of disinfectants to spray and wipe the tables and chairs and those may be time-consuming and laborious and hence cannot be done more regularly and thoroughly.

“In addition, the ownership and use of portable sprayer and thermal fumigation fogger disinfection machine can be shared by shops within the same vicinity. It is always better and safer to keep not only our own premises safe and clean, but our whole neighbourhood.”

See said he had over the past week distributed numerous units of the portable sprayer and thermal fumigation fogger disinfection machine to coffeeshops and other commercial shophouses for communal use in various parts within the Batu Lintang constituency.

“Those portable sprayers and thermal fumigation fogger disinfection machine using solutions containing hydrochloric acid or chlorine dioxide are effective in oxidising and killing bacteria and germs. It is advisable to follow the operation manuals and take precautions such as the use of surgical masks and face shields when operating the foggers to protect the eyes and avoid inhaling excessive fumes, as those fumes and solution may cause irritation,” he added.