Sarikei Central Hall tamu, Pasar Minggu closed until further notice, says council

SARIKEI (Jan 22): The Tamu Sentral on the ground floor of Sarikei Central Hall and Pasar Minggu at parking lots around the adjacent Central Market here will be closed from tomorrow till further notice.

Sarikei District Council (SDC), in a notice issued to the public, explained that the decision was made to help contain the spread of Covid-19 in the local community.

“Following detection of Covid-19 positive cases in Sarikei Division, SDC has decided to close its two public markets Tamu Sentral and Pasar Minggu, effective January 23, 2021 until a date to be decided later, “ the message in the notice reads.

However, SDC which also posted the notice on its Facebook page added a line stating that business at the Central Market would continue to operate as usual, but is required to strictly observe the standard operating procedure (SOP).

In response to a question raised by a netizen, SDC confirmed that Taman Tasik recreational park had also been temporarily closed to the public.