SDMC: Heavy restrictions on movement to green zones in Sarawak, roadblocks to be put in place

KUCHING (Jan 22): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to tighten movement in and out of districts which are still green zones or without any recorded Covid-19 cases.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has been instructed to establish roadblocks at the border of these green zones to curb the spread of Covid-19 from other districts.

At present, 15 districts in Sarawak are classified as green zones namely Lawas, Lundu, Bau, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Matu, Saratok, Pusa, Kabong, Tatau, Dato, Song, Marudi and Telang Usan.

According to the Ministry of Health’s classifications, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period are classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

“Our aim is to ensure all these 15 areas remain as green zones, and for the yellow zones to turn green, orange zones turning to green and red zones also turn to green.

“Therefore, we will restrict movement (to those zones),” he said at the daily Covid-19 update today.

Uggah, who is also deputy chief minister, advised the public to stay at home or remain in their respective districts if they have no important business to attend to outside their districts.

“We have one case who attend a marriage in Miri but working in the interiors in Baram and tested positive for the virus. We want to prevent (more of) this,” he said.

Uggah said the districts of Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Beluru and Kanowit remain as the five red zones in Sarawak with a total of 1,400 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

The districts of Sebauh and Dalat also remain as orange zones with a total of 50 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

The districts of Serian, Daro, Subis, Belaga, Betong, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Beluru, Selangau, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Bintulu and Limbang remain as yellow zones, after recording an accumulated number of 99 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

On another matter, Uggah said the police also issued nine compounds to individuals who were found flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19.

Five of those compounds were issued in Samarahan, two in Matu Daro, and one each in Padawan and Kuching.

He also revealed that a total 459 illegal immigrants were detained by the Immigration Department in series of Op Sapu operations carried out throughout Sarawak from Jan 1 to 21.

He said those detained comprised 365 Indonesians, 56 Bangladeshis, 23 from Philippines, 12 Indian nationals and three from Pakistan.

“All of them were caught in eateries, rented homes, workers quarters, public areas, retail outlets, fish markets and landscape nurseries.

“This was following a series of enforcement operations carried out in Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Daro, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Lawas,

“They will be charged under the Immigration Act 1959/63 Section 15(1)(c) for overstaying and Section 6(1)(c) for not having valid pass while in the in the state. All cases are currently being investigated,” he said.

He also said the Op Benteng operations carried out at the border from Jan 1 to 21 also saw 58 illegal immigrants being asked to turn back to their country of origin.

These included five Indonesians who were found at an oil palm estate in Kampung Sungai Beruang in Balai Ringin and Tapang Plutan, he added