SDMC: Social activities, gatherings in longhouses and villages statewide now disallowed until further notice

KUCHING (Jan 22): All social activities and gatherings in longhouses and villages throughout Sarawak are now disallowed, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

This decision reached at the SDMC meeting today takes effect immediately until further notice following the surge in Covid-19 cases.

Uggah also said SDMC has tightened the standard operating procedures (SOP) for funerals in Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) areas in the state.

He revealed that for CMCO areas, only a maximum of 50 people are allowed to attend the funeral ceremony while the ceremony at the burial ground can only be attended by a maximum of 30 people.

“In MCO areas, only the closest family members are allowed to attend both the funeral ceremony and at the burial ground.

“ThIs SOP is being released by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) and Sarawak Islamic Affairs Department (JAIS),” said Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, at the Covid-19 update today.

MORE TO COME