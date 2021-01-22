See urges SDMC to clarify requirements for publicising list of places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Jan 22): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has urged the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to clarify and review the requirements for publicising the list of places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases.

“The lists that are released by SDMC are commonly broadcasted in printed and online media as well as social media platforms to the detriment of the business operators of those premises, but are of little or unknown use to SDMC,” he said in a press statement today.

According to him, elsewhere, like in Singapore, the lists are published with the assurance of the health authorities that close contacts of the patients have been identified and were notified and that there is no need for the public to avoid those premises on the lists as they would have been sanitised or disinfected if necessary.

“The list of locations is to inform the public that infectious Covid-19 patients had visited the particular premises for at least 30 minutes and that any person who were at those premises at the same time must monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.”

See, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) presidential council member, said when the lists are not publicised with clarity on the purposes of its publication, the public would just shun these premises and the business operators, particularly the coffeeshop, restaurant and other eatery operators, malls as well as supermarkets will suffer unnecessarily.

“I therefore urge the SDMC to consistently make public announcements on the purposes of disclosing the lists and to assure the public that the necessary remedial actions have been undertaken – to trace and notify close contacts of the Covid-19 patients were taken by the health authorities, and that those premises have been disinfected and sanitised.

“We should encourage affirmative and constructive actions to mitigate the damages that are caused by the pandemic. Let’s not cause any section of our community to suffer detriment unnecessarily,” he said.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had on Jan 5 decided to release the date, time and location of places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases beginning Jan 6 as it ramps up its effort to stop the spread of the virus in the state.