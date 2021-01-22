SFC: Male proboscis monkey succumbs to injuries after attack by pack of stray dogs

KUCHING (Jan 22): A male proboscis monkey succumbed to its injuries caused by dog bites, said the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC).

SFC said it received a report from a concerned member of the public that a proboscis monkey had been attacked by a pack of stray dogs at Camp Permai’s beach yesterday.

“Upon arrival, our SWAT team discovered multiple dog bites on its head and right shoulder which (may have) caused its death.

“Our forensic team took back the carcass for further investigation and it will be preserved for taxonomic study,” SFC said in a press release today, adding that the exhibit would either be placed at Bako National Park or Matang Wildlife Centre for educational exhibitions.

Controller of Wild Life Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, who is also SFC chief executive officer, expressed his sorrow about the totally protected animal’s death.

It is learnt that the numbers of Proboscis Monkeys left in the wild today are less than 1000, and it has been dropping over the past 30 years and this might eventually lead to the extinction of the species.

As such, SFC said it would collaborate with other relevant authorities to remove the stray dogs from the beach to avoid the same incident happened again.

Members of the public who have information on protected wildlife are encouraged to report through SFC hotlines – Kuching (019-8859996), Sibu (019-8883561), Bintulu (019-8332737), Miri (019-8290994).