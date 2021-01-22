Teleport calling aspiring entrepreneurs in 7 cities to join CEP

KUALA LUMPUR: Teleport, the logistics venture of AirAsia Digital, is launching its very own Community Entrepreneur Programme (CEP) curated to aspire Malaysian entrepreneurs to join in and build its delivery business in seven cities across the country.

The cities are Ipoh, Seremban, Johor Bahru, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Miri.

In a statement yesterday, the group said enterprising individuals who join the two-month programme could earn up to RM3,000 per month and stand a chance to get a full time job in Teleport Malaysia.

“Entrepreneurs will be trained and tasked with selling Teleport’s delivery services and managing its delivery operations. They will also be given a list of potential merchants to start approaching and access to various technologies from Teleport to help them,” it said.

Chief executive officer, Pete Chareonwongsak said the programme would hopefully not only pave the way in providing the best delivery services but also create jobs and a source of income to the community.

“We are growing and right now in 2021, through the uncertainties, we see great opportunity,” he said.

Teleport said applying to join the programme has been made easy and could be done as an individual or as a team of two.

All that is needed is a three-minute video, where the applicants explain how they would enter a city and sign up 100 merchants in one week.

The Community Entrepreneur Programme will begin in February 2021. Interested individuals may apply at teleport.asia/TheNextTony by Jan 29, 2021.

Further details may be obtained through teleport.asia/community-entrepreneur-faq. — Bernama