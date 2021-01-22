Two men in Miri arrested with 8kg of drugs worth close to RM250k

MIRI (Jan 22): Police have arrested two local men for alleged involvement in drug abuse and seized over 8kg of drugs with an estimated street value of RM248,500 during a raid at a house in Jalan Kin Link Garden Piasau here yesterday (Jan 21).

District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the suspects were detained by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (BJSND) of Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) led by ASP Mingat Bakil at about 3.50pm.

“During the raid, the team seized 130 white plastic packets bearing the name ‘Juice Master’ believed to contained methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), weighing about 4,250 grammes worth RM65,000.

“Also seized were 400 Erimin 5 pills, 2,100 grammes of methamphetamine, and 1,700 grammes of ketamine, worth RM6,000, RM84,000 and RM93,500 respectively,” said Hakemal in a press conference at IPD Miri today.

A car estimated to be worth RM53,000 was also seized from the suspects.

Hakemal said urine tests on the two suspects, both aged 29, tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Both suspects, who have no criminal records, have been remanded for six days for further investigation,” added Hakemal.

Both suspects are being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which could provide for death penalty if convicted.