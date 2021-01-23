498 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 498 new Covid-19 cases today along with one new cluster, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesperson said that Lahad Datu recorded the highest number of cases with 82 followed by Kota Kinabalu (49) and Tawau (44).

“The new cluster, dubbed as the Kampung Bombalai Cluster, was detected at Kalabakan,” said Masidi in a statement today.

The cluster currently has a total of 16 cases and the index case involved a Tahfiz student.

No Covid-19 deaths were registered today.

Meanwhile, a total of 434 Covid-19 patients recovered