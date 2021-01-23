All Sabah flood evacuees return home

KOTA KINABALU: The remaining 94 people from 22 families who were housed at two relief centres (PPS) due to floods in the state were allowed to return to their homes after the situation fully recovered as at 4 pm.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said that the last two PPS, namely, the Mohd Dun Banir hall in Beaufort and Kampung Song-Song hall in Kota Belud were closed this afternoon.

Earlier today, 52 people from 14 families were housed at PPS Mohd Dun Banir hall while another 42 people from eight families were accommodated at PPS Kampung Song-Song hall.

“The weather is sunny today (January 23) in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang, while it is raining in Sipitang and Kuala Penyu,” the statement said. – Bernama