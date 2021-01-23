Bau police arrest man for alleged drug possession

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Bau district police have arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly possessing drugs believed to be syabu at a wooden hut at Jalan Gua Angin around 11.30am this morning.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the arrest said the drugs were found inside the suspect’s shorts pocket.

“The drugs is estimated to cost RM100 and the suspect from Kampung Skibang was arrested under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Poge.

He added that police who had been patrolling the area came across the suspect who was acting suspiciously at the hut and decided to question him.

He said that police did not find any drugs at the hut until a body search was conducted on the suspect.

“The drugs was kept inside a plastic packet estimated to weight around 0.68 grammes,” said Poge.

He added that the suspect has a past criminal record and had tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine during a drug test.