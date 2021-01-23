Celcom Cloud Suite helps businesses transform

KUCHING: Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is introducing Celcom Cloud Suite, an affordable enterprise-class cloud service focusing on Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) to accelerate digital adoption among local businesses.

According its press release yesterday, Celcom is collaborating with Microsoft Malaysia to bring the trusted solution which combines tools and platform for applications, infrastructure, data storage, software network, security and seamless deployment experience with reliable site recovery advantages for business owners to transform with simplicity and cost efficacy offered together through Celcom Business Suite

“The high-performance cost efficient cloud-computing solution empowers enterprises as it is easy to deploy, provides flexibility for business owners to easily add-on products and features when needed, supported by a technical team 24/7.

“This service will reduce the need for additional IT resources for cost-effectiveness and facilitates remote working anywhere, anytime,” said the statement.

Celcom Cloud Suite can be customised and personalised with Basic, Standard, Pro and Pro Plus packages available.

Basic Package enables micro to SMEs businesses to transform and enhance businesses operations with cloud adoption quickly and conveniently with 50TB storage and bandwidth up to 100GB

The Standard Package helps SMEs to medium businesses establish a competitive advantage in optimising businesses for Digital Transformation, Infrastructure modernization, and Seamless Storage Management with 450TB storage and bandwidth up to 100GB.

Pro & Pro Plus Packages provide larger organisations and businesses legacy storage systems without high capital expenses, easier access to data anywhere anytime with security, high availability and resiliency Protech Corporate data for business usage requirement from 450TB, RAM up to 64GB, temporary storage up to 400GB and bandwidth up to 100GB.

Celcom Axiata Berhad chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said Celcom consistently endeavours to enhance and accelerate digital adoption.

“As the nation’s economy strives to recover from the impact of the pandemic, local businesses of multiple sizes are urgently looking for trusted and affordable digital solutions to optimise operations, especially with many working from home. Celcom Cloud Suite greatly helps businesses thrive again during this challenging time.

“Combined with Celcom’s widest LTE network coverage nationwide, this partnership with Microsoft further elevates our capacity as a trusted digital solutions provider for smaller brick and mortar businesses to larger enterprises. Celcom helps create a sustainable digital ecosystem that

benefit the rakyat and country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Malaysia managing director K Raman said based on a study by Microsoft and IDC, 77 per cent business decision-makers in Malaysia said that innovation is now a ‘must’ to respond quickly to market challenges and opportunities.

“To further fuel businesses’ innovation and resilience, we are pleased to partner Celcom to launch Celcom Cloud Suite. We look forward to accelerating the digital transformation of Malaysian organisations, leveraging the synergetic relationship between the tech and telco industries,” he added.

Celcom and Microsoft are also collaborating on other initiatives, such as Celcom’s internal processes enhancement, expansion plans for consumer products and services including cloud services offering.

In 2019, Celcom and Microsoft sealed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to accelerate Celcom’s shift to Cloud and re-imagined work culture to better suit the digital needs in embracing 5G era.

For more information on Celcom Cloud Suite, visit https://business.celcom.com.my/cloud-suite.