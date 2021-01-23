Covid-19: Bintulu district now orange zone, Bau changes to yellow zone

KUCHING (Jan 23): Bintulu district today has been classified as orange zone after recording 29 Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

According to the committee in its daily Covid-19 update statement, this comes after 10 new cases were recorded in the district today, involving three from the Rakut Cluster and the rest locally transmitted.

Bau district also did not fare well after being categorised as yellow zone today after maintaining green zone status since August last year.

It turned yellow after recording one locally transmitted case which was discovered following a self screening at the Bau health clinic.

Meanwhile, Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Beluru and Kanowit districts remain as red zones today after accumulating 1,512 new cases for the past 14 days.

Sebauh and Dalat remained as orange zones after recording 62 new cases in total within 14 days.

Yellow zone districts are Dato, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Betong, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Limbang, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman, which have a total of 82 cases recorded in the last 14 days.

Other 14 districts in the state remained green.

Meanwhile, on active clusters in the state, SDMC said eight clusters remain active, namely the Rakut Cluster with 44 cases, Bukit Sekubong Cluster with 30 cases, Jelita Cluster (40), Pasai Cluster (1,275), Keranji Tabuan Cluster (15), Bah Sayap Cluster (94), Stutong Cluster (40) and Meradong Cluster (8).

On standard operating procedure (SOP) enforcement, the police today have issued six compound notices in Padawan (3), Saratok (2) and Samarahan (1) to SOP violators.

The local governments meanwhile issued 121 warning notices statewide, where 36 are from the Padawan Municipal Council (PMC), 34 Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) (34), Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) (24), Marudi District Council (14), Kuching South City Council (MBKS) (5), Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) (4), Serian District Council (3) and Miri City Council (1).