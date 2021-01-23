Covid-19: Death toll in Sarawak climbs to 26 after 2 deaths today with 193 new cases

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak recorded 193 new cases today along with two new deaths from Covid-19, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

The first death, a 35-year-old Sarawakian woman, was admitted to Sibu Hospital on Jan 22. The case was taken to hospital due to breathing problems and required respiratory assistance.

The case had symptoms of fever, cough and bloody sputum. She was pronounced dead on Jan 23 at 5.20 am at Sibu Hospital.

Her Covid-19 rT-PCR test screening on Jan 16 was positive and the RTK Ag test conducted on Jan 22 also tested positive for Covid-19. The case had co-morbidities such as high blood pressure and obesity.

The 26th death involves a 74-year-old Sarawakian man who was admitted to Sibu Hospital on Jan 14.

Since Jan 18, the health condition of the case began to decline and he required respiratory assistance. The victim died on Jan 23 at 10.02 am at Sibu Hospital.

This case also had co-morbidities, which were high blood pressure and tuberculosis. This case was infected from the Pasai Cluster.

The two deaths raised the state’s Covid-19 death toll to 26.

As for the 193 new cases, Sibu continued to record the highest at 138 cases, with 12 in Miri, 10 in Bintulu, nine in Kuching, nine in Dalat, five in Kapit, four in Sebauh, two in Kanowit, two in Selangau and one each in Bau and Limbang, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,124.

Out of Sibu’s 138 cases, 114 cases are from the Pasai Cluster, while 24 others are results of Covid-19 screening by individuals at health centres in Sibu District. The cases are categorised as local transmissions.

In Miri District, five cases are from Rakut Cluster, four from Pasai Cluster, two are results of contact tracing from positive cases and one is a healthcare worker. All cases are categorised as local transmissions.

In Bintulu District, two cases are from Rakut Cluster categorised as locally transmitted while another from the same cluster is categorised as imported from Miri District. Seven other cases are results of individual screenings at health centres in Bintulu District. They are also categorised as local transmissions.

As for the nine cases in Kuching District, three cases are results of active case detection involving Rakut Cluster, while six others are results of individual screenings at health centre in Kuching District. All cases are categorised as local transmissions.

In Dalat District, all nine cases are from Pasai Cluster.

In Kapit District, three cases are from Pasai Cluster categorised as imported cases from Sibu District, while one case from the same cluster is categorised as locally transmitted case. Another locally transmitted case is a result of individual screening at a health centre in Kapit District.

Four cases in Sebauh District are from the Bukit Sekubong Cluster.

In Kanowit District, both cases are results of individual screenings at a health centre in Kanowit and are categorised as local transmissions.

Two cases in Selangau District are from the Pasai Cluster.

Both the Bau and Limbang cases are results of individual screenings at health centres, with the Limbang one categorised as imported case from Miri District.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 134 cases of recovery and discharge for the day, with 90 from Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (18), Bintulu Hospital (18) and Sarawak General Hospital (8).

“As of today, 1,593 or 50.99 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 1,500 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 1,061 are in Sibu Hospital, 235 in Miri Hospital, 135 in SGH, 68 in Bintulu Hospital and one in Limbang Hospital,” it said.

There were 291 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with 95 still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 14,050 to-date.

As for persons-under-surveillance (PUS), there were 250 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,688 individuals at 74 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 54,962.