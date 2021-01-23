Dream comes true for boy with leukaemia

KEPALA BATAS, Penang: Seven-year-old leukaemia-stricken Mohamad Ammar Dhani Mohd Azuan yesterday got what he had wished for – a ride in a police patrol car.

In fact, he got more than he had bargained for.

The patrol car had its siren blaring during the 10-minute ride and, besides his mother Nur Syazwani Mazlan, 30, he had a VIP ride with him – none other than Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor.

“It was exciting. I have always wanted to ride in a police car because I want to be a policeman. I want to catch criminals.

My thanks to the police for taking me in the patrol car,” Mohamad Ammar Dhani told reporters after the ride in the vicinity of the Seberang Perai Utara District Police Headquarters.

Mohamad Ammar Dhani is suffering from end-stage leukemia after having been diagnosed with the cancer at the age of two.

Nur Syazwani said the health of her eldest of four children had deteriorated lately and he is being cared for at their home in Bakar Bata, Penaga, here.

Her three other children are girls, aged four and three years and nine months.

She said Mohamad Ammar Dhani has an obsession for toy police cars and has always asked her and her husband, Mohamad Azuan Abdul Mutalib, 33, to buy these cars for him.

Mohamad Azuan, a technician with a private firm, could not be present yesterday as he was away at work.

“We did not know how to fulfill his wish to ride in a police patrol car. I asked a policewoman friend at the police headquarters and she related the matter to the chief,” she said.

Noorzainy said he decided to help fulfill the boy’s wish because “it is our responsibility as the police to help the community.”

“We wish him well,” he said. — Bernama