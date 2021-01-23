Enforce more stringent SOP for students, teachers if SPM, STPM exams are to proceed, says DAP Long Lama branch chairman

MIRI (Jan 23): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Long Lama branch chairman Marcus Hugo is calling on the Ministry of Education (MOE) to enforce clearer and more stringent standard operating procedures (SOP) for both students and teachers if the SPM and STPM examinations have to go on as planned.

In a press statement today, he said SOP on any actions to be adhered to by all parties involved should be laid down if any emergency should arise during the course of the exams.

“As for the grade determination later, MOE should take into consideration the circumstances the students or candidates have been through although the standard must not be sacrificed.

“Perhaps for this particular cohort (of students), the STPM or SPM exams may not be the sole determinant of the grade score obtained by the student.

“The MOE can consider giving some certain percentage, taking into account their average performance in all their school semesters or trial exam,” said Marcus, who was also a former school principal.

According to him, when the Ministry of Education director general announced that the SPM and STPM examination would be held as planned, both parents and students had mixed reaction.

“It is understandable as this cohort of students have gone through much disruptions in their studies throughout last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. They have missed much learning and revision time to get prepared to face the exam.

“The postponement of the original exam date to this year further affected their motivation and focus,” he said.

He added that the students coming to school since the opening of academic year on January 20 was supposed to help to prepare them academically, mentally and emotionally to sit for the exam to be held early February.

“While many may be excited to get over and done with it, there may be some who are stressed about sitting for the exam not only because they feel their preparation was with so much disruptions, but also the anxiety of the current pandemic situation.

“The number of Covid-19 cases recorded everyday very high. There are reports of students and teachers getting infected. Some have their family members and relatives may be affected.

“There is anxiety of possible infection when they are sitting for the exam. Although the MOE has assured that the students tested positive or being quarantine can sit for the exam on a later date the worries is still there,” he pointed out.