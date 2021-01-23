Food packs to be distributed to 8,230 households in Nangka affected by MCO

SIBU: Food packs would be channelled to 8,230 households in Nangka constituency affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), in force until this Jan 26, said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapa’ee.

Moreover, nine stations – each to run from 8am to 4.30pm daily – had been set up to facilitate the distribution, he added

These stations are at Lakis Hall, MMB Hall, MUC Hall, Old Teku Mosque, Teku (Iban) Hall, Jeriah Hall, as well as three at a longhouse area meant for distribution of the items to 34 longhouses in the constituency.

“There are 8,230 recipients (for the aid) in Nangka constituency and we have the namelist, based on those listed during MCO 1.0 last year.

“The distribution would be done according to stations and we hope to complete it by this Tuesday (Jan 26). We have kicked off the distribution to four longhouses in Nangka,” said Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, during a press conference held at Lakis Hall here yesterday.

He also said each station would have five riders to distribute the food supply to recipients who might not be able to go to the centre and collect the items themselves, such as the senior citizens.

“The SOP (standard operating procedure) would be tight – every recipient would need to scan the MySejahtera or Qmunity QR codes to register their ‘location check-ins’, and have their temperatures taken before being allowed to enter the station,” stressed Dr Annuar.

He said for the aid recipients under the first MCO, they could check their names at their respective station.

“For example, if you live in Kampung Hilir, then you can check (your name) at MMB Hall.

“In the event that some of the names are not on the list for Nangka constituency, we would refer them to the constituency that they belong to.”

Adding on, Dr Annuar advised anyone knowing recipients whom might have missed out the distribution process, to get in touch with the call centre, of which the number would be published later.

“Please do not take to Facebook to highlight the matter as it would only create unnecessary issue and cause confusion. Rest assured there is no political agenda involved. Let us help one another during these challenging times,” he added.

He also called upon those whose names might have appeared twice in the list, to be honest and truthful.

“Please, do not take advantage; give fair opportunity to others,” he said.