iGPS subsidy scheme for Sarawakians students still ongoing despite pandemic, clarifies Fazzrudin

KUCHING (Jan 23): The ‘Graduan Pulang Sarawak’ subsidy scheme initiative (iGPS) for Sarawak students studying in higher-learning institutions in the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan is still ongoing despite travel restrictions due to Covid-19, says Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

Fazzrudin, who is also Sarawak Volunteers advisor, said there were still claims made by recipients submitted to Yayasan Sarawak.

“At the moment iGPS is still ongoing. There are still claims being submitted (by student applicants) to Yayasan Sarawak.

“Most of the classes now are conducted online, so only a few Sarawakian students are still at their respective campuses (in the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan),” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post, adding that he did not have figures at hand on how many they were, and the number of iGPS applicants to date.

Announced in 2019 by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the subsidy was meant to reduce the burden of Sarawakian students having to spend on very expensive flight tickets due to festive seasons to return home to Sarawak.

Among the iGPS terms and conditions were that each applicant would be entitled to a RM300 subsidy twice a year for their flight tickets; applicants have to be aged 18 and above when flying at the stipulated date; and applicant must be a full-time student at any higher-learning institution in Malaysia registered with the Education Ministry.

Applications are to be made online at yayasansarawak.org.my or by downloading smartphone app Yayasan Sarawak Student App for iOS (Apple App Store) or Android (Google Play Store).

More details on iGPS are available on Sarawak Volunteers’ Facebook page or by calling 011-33221107 during office hours.