Labourer pronounced dead after collapsing while working on rooftop

KUCHING (Jan 23): A labourer was pronounced dead after he suddenly collapsed while working on the rooftop of a building at Jalan Kereta Api around 1.45pm today.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani who confirmed the incident said police are still investigating to determine the deceased’s cause of death.

The deceased has been identified as Hii Chung Tiew, 63 years old from Jalan Mendu who was believed to be doing construction works on the rooftop prior to his demise.

Paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital who were present, pronounced that the deceased had died at the scene.

The deceased’s body was brought down from the rooftop by rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department and the police.

His body has since been transferred to the hospital’s morgue for further action.