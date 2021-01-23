No curfew in Sibu, viral WhatsApp is fake, says SMC chairman

SIBU: A message claiming that curfew would be imposed in Sibu from 6pm today till 6am tomorrow that has been circulating on WhatsApp is fake, says Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

“Sibu Curfew today, starting 6pm to 6am tomorrow. (THIS IS NOT TRUE). Rumors are rife in town.

“The situation is not getting any better. People are blaming the government for not being tougher to bring down the numbers.

“But if you look around the town area, there are still lots of cars on the road. There are still many offices remained open. Our observation of SOP (standard operating procedure) for MCO (Movement Control Order) is very poor this time,” Ting said in his Facebook today.

Instead, he pointed out that if the situation does not improve soon, the government will look at all options to bring down this figure.

“Only through working together, by observing SOP, can we beat this outbreak. No pointing fingers, no looking for someone to blame. Just work together,” Ting urged.

Meanwhile, he said SMC would be conducting sanitising at its depot again.

“One staff has tested positive. We are taking no chances, and have sanitised again even though it was just done yesterday,” he disclosed.