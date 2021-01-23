People’s safety in midst of pandemic must come first before holding state election, says Sng

KUCHING (Jan 23): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Larry Sng has warned that the safety of the people in the state must come first before holding a state election in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our people’s safety must come first. Only after the majority of Sarawakians have been vaccinated and our population has achieved herd immunity, then we should call for elections,” he said briefly to The Borneo Post.

The PKR Sarawak chairman added it would be meaningless if a state election was held at the expense of risking the lives of the people.

Today, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing reportedly said the state cabinet members had held an informal discussion to appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lift the emergency order in the state, if the Covid-19 situation here is brought under control.

He said this was to enable the 12th state elections to be held before the State Legislative Assembly expires on June 6 this year.

“It was discussed informally among my colleagues, as a way to have PRN12 Sarawak (12th State election), b4 (before) DUN (Sarawak legislative assembly term) expires in June 2021 after the MMKN (Majlis Mesyuarat Kerajaan Negeri or the State Cabinet) (meeting) on 21.01.21 (Wednesday),” said Masing in the text message to national news agency Bernama.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was said to be present during the informal discussion.