Police say recording of confrontation over MCO imposition fake

SIBU: The video that purportedly showed a dispute between longhouse residents and the police in Pasai Siong area here that went viral on social media yesterday is fake news.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar, said yesterday the incident actually happened in Tatau on Jan 20 this year involving a confrontation between longhouse residents and the police over a land dispute.

“It has nothing to do with MCO or Sibu district,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the press conference on distribution of food assistance in Nangka constituency at Lakis hall here.